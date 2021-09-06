ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00146286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00790430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047254 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

