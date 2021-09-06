Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

