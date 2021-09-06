Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $937.28 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

