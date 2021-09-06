Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $11.40 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $97.49 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.