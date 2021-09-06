Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.04 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.