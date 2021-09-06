Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 630.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $267.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $234.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

