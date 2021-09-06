Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $332.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

