Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 765 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

