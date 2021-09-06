Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

