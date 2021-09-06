AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.83 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.