AstroTools 1-Day Volume Reaches $563.00 (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, AstroTools has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. AstroTools has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $563.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AstroTools

ASTRO is a coin. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

