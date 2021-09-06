Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.