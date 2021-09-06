Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Achieves $22,524.65

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $22,524.65 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,278,765 coins and its circulating supply is 43,261,948 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

