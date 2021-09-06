Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

ATH stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

