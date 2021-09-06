Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.44 million and $846,426.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

