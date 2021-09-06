Audius Price Hits $2.72 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $82.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00005278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

