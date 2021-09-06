Aurora Cannabis Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.78 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.39 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.