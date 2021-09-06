Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.78 price target on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.10.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.