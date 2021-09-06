Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $22.78 on Top Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Aurox has traded 99.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $1.13 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.78 or 0.00043264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00139138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.00777496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

