Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 642.80 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 642.80 ($8.40). 874,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,177,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634.20 ($8.29).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 644.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 599.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 48.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In related news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.