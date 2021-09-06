Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Puzo Michael J’s 5th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.5% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $207.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

