Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,065 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 123,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $2,249,000. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 51.3% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 86,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 67,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,819. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.44 and its 200 day moving average is $196.06. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

