Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Cap of $13.52 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $252,062.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00208775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.54 or 0.07526472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,607.36 or 1.00043145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.83 or 0.00965067 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

