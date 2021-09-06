Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) versus 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Critical Contrast

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Avantor has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avantor and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. 10x Genomics has a consensus target price of $187.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantor and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.39 billion 3.72 $116.60 million $0.89 45.75 10x Genomics $298.85 million 68.72 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -194.96

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 4.47% 44.55% 7.64% 10x Genomics -124.24% -8.38% -6.66%

Summary

Avantor beats 10x Genomics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

