Avation (LON:AVAP) Trading 3.9% Higher

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40). 55,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 96,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Avation in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield purchased 30,000 shares of Avation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

