Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,218,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $225.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $640,437. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

