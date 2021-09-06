Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Avid Technology worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 32.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

