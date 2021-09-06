Aviva PLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $542.43. 393,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $555.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

