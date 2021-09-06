Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,575.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,989. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,594.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,486.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,317.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

