Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $133.41. 640,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

