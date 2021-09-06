Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $69.62. 1,606,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

