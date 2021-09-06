Aviva PLC Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aviva PLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,157. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

