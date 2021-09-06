Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,573 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.63. 661,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,331. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

