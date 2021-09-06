Aviva PLC Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,213. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

