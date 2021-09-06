Aviva PLC Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

