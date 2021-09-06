Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $60.20. 1,160,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,563. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.