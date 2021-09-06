Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,736,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 39.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

