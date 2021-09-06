Aviva PLC Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. 6,400,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,248,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

