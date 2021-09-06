Aviva PLC Has $11.92 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,441 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

