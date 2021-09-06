Aviva PLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.70. 2,091,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,633. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

