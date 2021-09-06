Aviva PLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.99. 1,447,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

