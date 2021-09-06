Aviva PLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,609,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $77.04. 1,328,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,136. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

