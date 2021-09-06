Aviva PLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $76.55. 1,568,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,272. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

