Aviva PLC Has $13.49 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $336.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,048. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.22 and a 200-day moving average of $264.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.