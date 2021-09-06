Aviva PLC Has $14.77 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,462. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

