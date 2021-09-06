Aviva PLC Increases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242,335 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Vipshop worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 426,943 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vipshop by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 449,294 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.40. 11,548,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,010,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

