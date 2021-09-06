Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.91. 770,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

