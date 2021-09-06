Aviva PLC Purchases 3,443 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,937 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $563,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

PXD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

