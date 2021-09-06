Aviva PLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,236 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,544. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.02. 1,762,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,321. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

