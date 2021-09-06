Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

TROW traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.57. 1,261,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average of $191.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

